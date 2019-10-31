Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 10-31-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Record high temps possible today. A cold front will move through by midnight with a slight chance for showers and storms. Skies will clear quickly tonight as much cooler air builds in. High pressure moves in Friday before a weak but fast moving cold front pushes through Saturday night. High pressure returns Sunday through Monday. Another cold front moves through late Tuesday. Daylight Saving Time ends at 2am Sunday. Make sure to turn your clocks back 1 hour before you go to bed Saturday night. It's also a good idea to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.
Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 40% chance for showers and storms mainly from 5-10pm. Highs 83-89. Record for Savannah is 87.
Tonight will see skies become mostly clear after midnight with much cooler temps, lows 40-49.
Friday will be mostly sunny, highs 63-68.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows 40-52.Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 10% chance for a coastal shower, highs near 70.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 60s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs near 70.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Subtropical Storm Rebekah is located in the far eastern Atlantic near the Azores. Rebekah is forecast to lose any tropical characteristics tonight as it moves to the east.
