Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 10-31-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Record high temps possible today. A cold front will move through by midnight with a slight chance for showers and storms. Skies will clear quickly tonight as much cooler air builds in. High pressure moves in Friday before a weak but fast moving cold front pushes through Saturday night. High pressure returns Sunday through Monday. Another cold front moves through late Tuesday. Daylight Saving Time ends at 2am Sunday. Make sure to turn your clocks back 1 hour before you go to bed Saturday night. It's also a good idea to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.