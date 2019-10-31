Eagles open Howard era with exhibition win

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The last time the Georgia Southern women’s basketball program had a winning season was 2010.
Anita Howard was brought to Statesboro to end that drought. For at least Wednesday, the Eagles are off to a good start toward that goal.
Southern took down Division II Coker College 93-66 in an exhibition contest Wednesday at Hanner Fieldhouse, the first game under first year head coach Howard.
“It’s what I expected. We saw a lot of good things. We had a lot of things we need to continue to work on,” Howard told GSEagles.com. “It’s my first win here at Georgia Southern. I’m super excited at the future. It’s always taking it one step at a time, and I think we did take one step in the right direction.”
Tatum Barber led the Eagles with 21 points and Southern closed out the second quarter on a 18-5 run for a 22 point halftime lead.
The Eagles will host Coastal Georgia Tuesday in their final exhibition game. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. at Hanner Fieldhouse.
