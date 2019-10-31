Former S.C. governor, presidential hopeful Mark Sanford moves ‘home base’ to N.H.

“New Hampshire is the political epi-center of our nation and its voters’ cares and concerns are representative of citizens across our great country,” commented Sanford. “I like New Hampshire’s state motto of “Live Free or Die” and the way it reflects the independence exercised by our Founding Fathers and their belief in freedom. It can’t be sustained adding debt and spending the way we are now, and in this light the voters of New Hampshire have the chance to send a message to the rest of the country on its importance. This is what my campaign is based on, and I look forward to anchoring this conversation in New Hampshire.”