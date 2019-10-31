Halloween: Cold front, showers arrive tonight

Much colder air moves in behind the front with morning temperatures in the 40s well west of I-95 and lower 50s near the coast. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 60s Friday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. The evening will be on the verge of being chilly, dress warm for your evening plans! Saturday morning will be our coldest of the fall so far with widespread 40s and even upper 30s for communities near Baxley to Vidalia, Swainsboro and Statesboro.