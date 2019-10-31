Halloween: Cold front, showers arrive tonight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Warm and muggy this morning under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will only cool to the low to mid 70s, making this the warmest low temperature on record for Halloween. We’ll quickly warm through the morning to the lower 80s even before lunchtime. We will be close to tying or even breaking our record high of 87° set in 2016.
Tybee Island Tides: 8.7' 11:07AM | 0.6' 5:48PM | 7.2' 11:23PM
This is all ahead of a strong cold front that will move in this evening. A few isolated showers are possible ahead of the front, but a broken line of showers and an embedded thunderstorm or two will move into our western areas early this evening, pushing toward the coast while weakening. The front and rain will be offshore after midnight, but you could encounter showers or wet sidewalks during trick-or-treating time.
Much colder air moves in behind the front with morning temperatures in the 40s well west of I-95 and lower 50s near the coast. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 60s Friday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. The evening will be on the verge of being chilly, dress warm for your evening plans! Saturday morning will be our coldest of the fall so far with widespread 40s and even upper 30s for communities near Baxley to Vidalia, Swainsboro and Statesboro.
This weekend will be gorgeous, enjoy!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
