One dead, another injured after motorist drives in the wrong direction on I-95 in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person is dead and another injured after a motorist drove the wrong way on I-95 in Colleton County Wednesday afternoon.
Highway Patrol officials said the incident happened at 3:34 p.m. on the northbound lanes of the interstate at the 61 mile maker near the exit to McLeod Road.
Trooper Matthew Southern said a 2004 BMW was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when it ran off the median, came back on the roadway and struck a 1998 Toyota 4-door.
The driver of the BMW died at the scene, while the driver of the Toyota sustained injuries and was transported to Trident Medical Center.
Southern said the BMW driver was not wearing a seatbelt, while the Toyota driver was wearing a seatbelt.
Authorities had closed northbound lanes as crews worked on the scene.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.