Mobile replica of Vietnam War Memorial stops in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - A mobile replica of one of the nation’s most visited memorials stopped in Pooler.
It's known as "The Wall that Heals" and is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington D.C.
Julianna Blaylock is the site manager for the memorial. She says it gives those who can't travel to D.C. a chance to remember the 58,000 men and women lost in the war.
It's also a chance for younger generations to learn about the war. No matter what your reason is for visiting, she says the message is the same.
"The takeaway is just that respect and overall gratitude that we always should have for our veterans of any war and our country. And I think that you'll really see that when you're out here. We educate about how our Vietnam veterans were treated and how they took a stand and made sure that that didn't happen to later generations,” Blaylock said.
You can visit that memorial until Nov. 3 at the Pooler Recreation Facility on Isaac G Laroche Drive.
The public is invited to a ceremony there Thursday at 6 p.m. in honor of Vietnam veterans and their families.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.