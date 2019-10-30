Muggy and some rain for Halloween

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We topped off at 80° for our official high in Savannah this afternoon and it felt like 85°. Light to moderate rain fell in some cities like Beaufort, Statesboro, Metter, and Hazlehurst, but the rest of us remained dry. There’s low chance for some sprinkles overnight.
Halloween morning waking up to low 70s with patchy dense fog and afternoon highs near 80° at the coast but some inland cities could reach 90° The record is 87° set in 2016. The cold front will move through Thursday night pushing rain and a thunderstorm or two ahead of it. Cities along US 1 and Hwy 301 should be prepared for rain and thunder by at least 5pm with some gusty winds. Savannah and the I-95 corridor could get 1-2 hours of trick-or-treating completed before the rain makes its way east. Make sure you have the First Alert App handy to get lightning alerts if you’re walking door to door!
Cold front swings through and by midnight are temperatures will be falling quickly! Daybreak Friday 54° and we struggle to reach 70° in many cities with sunshine.
The weekend looks dry as of right now with morning lows in the low to middle 40s and highs near 70°. We are keeping an eye on the potential for a coastal trough to develop, which means a slight chance of showers for the islands at this point.
