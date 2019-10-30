Muggy and some rain for Halloween

Halloween morning waking up to low 70s with patchy dense fog and afternoon highs near 80° at the coast but some inland cities could reach 90° The record is 87° set in 2016. The cold front will move through Thursday night pushing rain and a thunderstorm or two ahead of it. Cities along US 1 and Hwy 301 should be prepared for rain and thunder by at least 5pm with some gusty winds. Savannah and the I-95 corridor could get 1-2 hours of trick-or-treating completed before the rain makes its way east. Make sure you have the First Alert App handy to get lightning alerts if you’re walking door to door!