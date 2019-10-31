Nevaeh Adams’ father files lawsuit against Lantana Apartments

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The father of 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams has filed a lawsuit against Lantana Apartments.
The body of Nevaeh’s mother, Sharee Bradley, was found in an apartment at the complex on August 5th.
Nevaeh was reported missing and her remains were found more than 2 months later in the Richland County landfill.
The lawsuit filed by Dupray Adams alleges that in the last 5 years there have been numerous reports of criminal and dangerous activity at the apartments and the surrounding area.
It claims the apartment complex failed to follow proper policies and procedures. It also states that the complex did not provide adequate security devices in order to keep its residents safe.
The suit alleges that the death of Nevaeh is a result of the inaction of Lantana Apartments.
The suspect in this case, Daunte Johnson, is currently being held at the Sumter-Lee Detention Center without bond. He has been charged with two counts of murder.
You can read the lawsuit in full below.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.