Residents take part in Teal Pumpkin Project to offer candy alternatives for Halloween night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re planning on staying in on Halloween to treat the little ones that come to your door, you may want to make sure you have more than just candy.
WTOC spoke to an advocate for the Teal Pumpkin Project to find out what families can do to help trick-or-treaters with food allergies.
When many go trick-or-treating, their main focus is candy, but for some kids, they may be going to get that candy just to turn around and give it away or not even go trick-or-treating at all for their own safety.
The Teal Pumpkin Project started about five years ago and is intended to allow children with food allergies to trick-or-treat freely.
Advocates for the project say families can prepare by picking up small items like stickers or tattoos and putting a teal pumpkin outside of their house to show families that they are allergy-free friendly.
South Coast Health Physician Rebecca Sellers says kids have always had issues with trick-or-treating if they have food allergies, and now, people can do something to make sure those children don’t feel left out on the biggest candy day of the year.
“So, also consider picking up items that are not food-related items, whether that be stickers, tattoos, light-up bracelets, slinkies, something like that, particularly for children who will be carrying around a teal bag usually, so if the family has that, they can offer other items for the children,” says Sellers..
If you plan to participate and want to make sure families know they can stop by your home, you can click here to print out a picture of a teal pumpkin and put that on your door or mailbox to make sure families know you are participating.
To find out more about the Teal Pumpkin Project, click here.
