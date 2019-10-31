Savannah Weekend: A marathon and film festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On your mark. Get set. Go! Tens of thousands of runners will take over the streets of Savannah this weekend for the Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon, and even if you aren’t running, you can join in on the festivities.
The marathon is back this year and bigger than ever. The weekend kicks off with the Health and Fitness Expo on Thursday and Friday at the Savannah Convention Center. The expo is free and open to the public and includes fitness apparel, health and nutrition info, displays and more. There will be more than 50 vendors
The race starts bright and early Saturday morning in front of city hall at 7:30 a.m., but the real fun begins at the afterparty. Head to Forsyth Park starting at 8:30 am for the Finish Line Festival. There will be live music, food vendors and a beer tent. This year's headline act is the Strumbella's, they take the stage at about 11:30 a.m., followed by Dave Landeo & The Sol Beats.
Sunday is Family Day! There will be a 1-mile run, a 5k run, and a Kids Rock event open to children grades K through 7. All of this begins at Daffin Park and ends at Grayson Stadium. Everyone is welcome to participate in those festivities.
Lastly, the 22nd annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival wraps up this weekend. There are documentary screenings, panel discussions, and of course a red carpet. The Voyager VR Cinematic Experience is open until Saturday, you can register online.
