Savannah Weekend: A marathon and film festival

The race starts bright and early Saturday morning in front of city hall at 7:30 a.m., but the real fun begins at the afterparty. Head to Forsyth Park starting at 8:30 am for the Finish Line Festival. There will be live music, food vendors and a beer tent. This year's headline act is the Strumbella's, they take the stage at about 11:30 a.m., followed by Dave Landeo & The Sol Beats.