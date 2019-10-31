Tigers have another chance to “prove people wrong”

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - That sound you hear from over on The Marsh is the collective “We Told You So” from the Savannah State football locker room.
A team picked last in their division at the beginning of the year is now one win from at least clinching a share of the division title.
All year, the Tigers have used the preseason picks as fuel. That just made the celebration after Saturday’s Homecoming win even sweeter.
But that was Saturday.
By now, the Tigers are fully back in work mode. Head coach Shawn Quinn even said there were a few scraps at practice Wednesday.
They’ll host fellow conference unbeaten Fort Valley State Saturday, and will once again be underdogs. But for these Tigers, it’s just another chance to tell everyone just how real they are.
“We’re excited about every week being a chance to prove people wrong is the best way to put it," Quinn says. "We want to win the league and be the best team in the league and we’ll let our play do all our talking on the field.”
It will be senior night at T.A. Wright Stadium with kickoff set for 5:00 p.m.
