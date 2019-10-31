Watch: Zoo animals chow down on jack-o-lanterns for Halloween

Yummy pumpkins

Bears enjoy pumpkins for Halloween
By Ed Payne | October 31, 2019 at 4:30 PM EDT - Updated October 31 at 4:39 PM

CHICAGO (CNN/Gray News) – The critters at Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo love pumpkins for Halloween just as much as the rest of us do.

For bears, goats, porcupines and other animals, they’re a tasty snack and zookeepers caught them on camera enjoying their holiday treats.

The pumpkins were filled with things like blueberries, fish and nutritious biscuits.

It’s not something they get to eat all the time, but the zoo says the special treats give the animals a nice change of pace and something fun to play with while they’re eating it.

