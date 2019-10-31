Woman airlifted to Trident Hospital after Colleton Co. shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Walterboro woman was left with life-threatening injuries and airlifted Monday night after county fire officials said she was shot inside her home.
“She called me just before she laid down to go to sleep," Vernetha Grant, the victim’s sister, said. “And, about 30 minutes later, we heard two shots ring out.” Grant then received a text message. "She sent me two words, ‘Got shot.’ And that was it.”
One of the bullets made its way through the wall, striking the woman on her side. Her sister, who lives across the street, came running over.
“I realized the cops were going to her door," Grant said. "I went over and realized they were coming out with her on the stretcher, and I started calling her name, but she wasn’t answering.”
Colleton County firefighters say the woman was rushed to a helicopter, but during that trip, her condition got worse. She was then airlifted to Trident Medical Center.
“Most everybody in this town knows her," Grant said. "They know she’s a loving mother, sister. She’ll go out of her way to do anything for anybody.”
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating. No arrests have been reported, and the woman’s family said she has a tough road ahead.
“She was talking a little when I was there, and I know they were trying to start a little physical therapy with her, and they were saying she still needs to have another procedure done," Grant said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.