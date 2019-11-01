America’s Second Harvest looking to fill empty shelves

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With the Halloween holiday now behind us, your attention might be turning to Thanksgiving and even beyond.
One local non-profit that helps put meals on the table for families in need, especially during the holidays, needs your help.
Leaders with America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia said since putting out a news release last week saying that they have empty shelves at their Savannah collection center, there’s already been a pretty good response. But, as we get closer to the holidays, more will be needed.
“Busy busy time of the year for us,” said Chief Operating Officer for America’s Second Harvest, Jamie Kendall.
Later this month, the non-profit will provide about five thousand turkeys for those in need of holiday meals in the areas they serve, but they still need side dishes.
That's where your donations come in.
And it's not only the holiday meals that folks at America's Second Harvest are focusing on.
They know as schools let out for holiday breaks, children who qualify for the free and reduced lunches will be home, and families may not have enough to support them.
So as we get closer to the holidays, they’re encouraging food drives, from businesses to neighborhoods and churches.
Kendall shared one man’s idea to help out, involving his upcoming birthday.
“I had a gentleman who stopped in the other day who is getting ready to have a birthday party. And he saw our empty shelves, and so instead of having anybody bring him gifts, he’s having a food drive birthday party. What a great idea!”
Click here to learn more about America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, and how to host your own food drive.
According to America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, there are about 142,000 people in their 21-county service area who are food insecure.
