Aniah Blanchard’s parents talk about her disappearance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The search for missing Homewood teenager Aniah Blanchard continues. Auburn police believe evidence found in her SUV indicates she may have been harmed. Investigators believe the 19-year-old is a victim of foul play.
Her mother and step-father appeared on Good Day Alabama Thursday morning. During the interview, Walt Harris, Aniah’s stepfather, had to brush away a tear as he and his wife Angela talked about Aniah’s disappearance.
“She is my best friend. I had her on my birthday. We have a special bond. It’s different,” Angela Harris said.
The surveillance video shows Aniah at an Auburn convenience store last Wednesday. Authorities are investigating to see if she planned to meet someone after returning to the Auburn area.
The Harris’ said Auburn investigators have been keeping them up to date on most of the investigation but not necessarily telling them everything. Public support has helped them during this very trying time.
“It’s overwhelming to say the least. I’ve gotten so much love and messages. My wife as well. Our family has been embraced during this moment,” Walt Harris said.
The reward has grown to $35,000. Governor Kay Ivey has offered $5,000, UFC President Dana White, $25,000 and Angela Harris said an anonymous Auburn donor has put up $5,000.
The Harris’s again ask anyone with information to come forward.
“I want somebody please, please if you know something. I have to have her back. I have to have her back. Don’t be afraid, call the police call the tip line,” Angela Harris said.
For anyone with information, contact Auburn detectives at 334-501-3140 or an anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.
