Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 11-1-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure dominates our weather into Saturday with much cooler and drier conditions. Low pressure develops to the east of our area Saturday and quickly moves away. This brings a few clouds but no rain. A weak cold front comes in Saturday night. High pressure returns Sunday into Monday. Another cold front brings our next rain chance Tuesday.
Today will be sunny and cool, highs 62-66. North to northeast winds at 5-15mph.
Tonight will be clear and chilly, lows 40-52.
Saturday will be partly cloudy, highs 66-69.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows 40-50.
Sunday will be sunny, highs in the mid 60s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs near 70.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
The tropics are quiet and no tropical development is expected in the next 5 days.
