Eagles knock off #20 App State

BOONE, N.C. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern did it again Thursday night, knocking arch rival Appalachian State from the ranks of the unbeaten and likely the Top 25.
The Eagles had a 24-7 lead in the third quarter, then held off a furious Mountaineer rally for a 24-21 win. It’s the second straight year Southern has beaten a ranked App State team.
Wesley Kennedy III rushed for 145 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns, while QB Shai Werts took one in himself.
App had won their last 13 games before Wednesday’s loss. The last team to beat the Mountaineers: the Eagles.
