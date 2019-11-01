Early voting in Beaufort Co. ends on Monday

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Early voting ends on Monday in Beaufort County.
So far, election officials say they are happy with the turnout, and they are hoping for a larger turnout on Election Day.
“Right now we are just seeing a steady number, but we’d like to see a lot more,” said Vernon Kemp, Elections System Specialist.
In-person absentee voter numbers we’re better than expected this off-election year.
“For what we call an off-year election, the turn out is a little better than it’s been in previous off-year elections,” said Marie Smalls, Director of Beaufort Board of Voter Registration.
Voters all over the county have cast ballots.
“We have seen in our absentee pre-sinks a heavy amount of voters coming in,” said Kemp.
Areas that have multiple questions on the ballot have seen a decent turnout, but directors would still like to see more.
“The town of Port Royal municipal election and the town of Bluffton municipal election, and the school bond referendum election. So we’d like to see a good heavy turn out,” said Kemp.
Director of Voter Registration Marie Smalls says areas in unincorporated Beaufort County, where the only question voters have to answer is for the bond referendum, have seen fewer voters coming out. Something other Beaufort County residents feel does a disservice to the county as a whole.
“But I think it’s shortsighted, and I think it’s not in the best interest of everyone for an individual to take that attitude,” said Larry Hines, Beaufort County resident.
As of Oct. 31, almost 2,000 Beaufort County residents had voted, 1,200 in Bluffton and 667 in Beaufort. Directors are hoping Monday’s absentee votes and Election Day will bring a larger turnout.
If you cannot make it out on Tuesday for Election Day, early absentee in-person voting is open on Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Beaufort County.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.