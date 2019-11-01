Fall is in full force!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are waking up to the coldest air of the fall so far! Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s, about 25 to 30 degrees cooler than sunrise on Thursday. We’ll have mostly sunny skies this morning with temperatures in the 50s after sunrise through lunch. Afternoon highs top out in the mid 60s with a northwesterly breeze. It will be a chilly evening with temperatures falling back into the 50s.