Fall is in full force!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are waking up to the coldest air of the fall so far! Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s, about 25 to 30 degrees cooler than sunrise on Thursday. We’ll have mostly sunny skies this morning with temperatures in the 50s after sunrise through lunch. Afternoon highs top out in the mid 60s with a northwesterly breeze. It will be a chilly evening with temperatures falling back into the 50s.
Tybee Island Tides: 0.3' 5:52AM | 8.2' 12:00PM | 1.0' 6:37PM
Saturday morning will be a chilly one as well with morning lows dipping in the 40s and 50s. It will be a chilly start to the Rock and Roll Marathon in Savannah with plenty of sunshine. Rain isn’t likely all weekend with highs in the mid to upper 60s on Saturday and Sunday.
Monday morning will be chilly, but we’ll see warmer air move back in midweek with highs in the low to mid 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday along with a slight chance of rain.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
