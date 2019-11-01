Fans welcome Georgia Southern Eagles home after win against Appalachian State

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern Eagles returned home to applause Friday.
Eagles fans are still celebrating Thursday’s upset over rival Appalachian State. The Eagles beat the 20th ranked Mountaineers 24-21 in Boone, N.C. It’s their first win at Appalachian State since 2007.
Savannah native Wesley Kennedy scored two touchdowns and quarterback Shai Werts added another.
Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford says while it’s a huge rivalry, there’s nothing but respect between the two teams.
“I’ve been a part of the Iron Bowl between Auburn and Alabama, and on our level, this is like that. So much respect between the two programs and each team always gives it their all. You know, fortunately, we were able to come out on top and just very excited to be a part of it,” Lunsford said.
It’s the second straight year Georgia Southern has beaten a ranked Appalachian State team.
