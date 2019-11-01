Father, son arrested for shots-fired incident at Burton home

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A father and son have been charged for a shots-fired incident on Sunday on Jefferson Drive in Burton.
Brett and Broxton Everett, both of St. Helena Island, were arrested on Thursday afternoon. Both have been charged with one count of discharging a firearm into a dwelling and six counts of accessory before the fact to a felony – assault and battery 1st degree.
According to the sheriff’s office, in the early morning hours on Sunday, several shots were fired at a residence on Jefferson occupied by six people. No one in the home was injured.
Bond has been set at $49,000 for both Brett and Broxton.
