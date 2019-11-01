The Geechee Gullah Ring Shouters at Riceboro Rice Fest

RICEBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Celebrate history and culture at the Riceboro Rice Fest!
The festival honors the history of rice growing in the area, and also helps to keep Gullah Geechee tradition alive. Events include dances, a rice cook-off, and multiple musical performances. It starts on Saturday, Nov. 2. and continues through Saturday, Nov. 9 at various locations across town.
The Geechee Gullah Ring Shouters will perform at the festival on Nov. 9. They stopped by Morning Break for a preview performance.
