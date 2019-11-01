Halloween events bring Savannah community together

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands spent the day across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry wandering through neighborhoods searching for candy while others headed to alternative events to celebrate the holiday.
The trick-or-treaters have wrapped up their candy collections, but in this haunted city, some are still out enjoying the costumes. Throughout the many Halloween events we went to, many people said they were going all out because this day really brings everybody together.
“I’m looking for a smile say trick or treat. Get something out of them. Let them know that you are out here for them,” said Johnny Brown, Savannah resident.
Dressed up kids on the southside loaded up on sweets with a trunk or treat at Crusader Community Center. Neighbors say its a safe Halloween option for families with inflatables, food, and music.
“It’s all about making sure neighbors know neighbors. Just out here and walking along, seeing all the faces, learning the new faces and bringing the community out is always a good thing,” said Jerri Dillard, Savannah Resident.
Over in the central precinct, Savannah Police partnered with Bay Street Blues Bar to put on their annual Spooktacular. Together, they raised money to make the event happen and fill those bags with lots of candy.
“We have candy we have all sorts of treats. There’s all sorts of decorations. Scary ones, fun ones. A couple of them shrieked a little bit. They are enjoying it,” said Bonnie Walden, owner of Bay Street Blues.
Halloween certainly bringing the community closer across the city of Savannah with costumes and fun. Savannah Police say they are happy to be a part of it.
“We do this to really connect with the kids and the community. There’s nothing police officer like more than kids. It’s really fun to see them on a night when nobody has called the police and we are really just here to help them and have a good time,” said Asst. Chief Stephanie Price, SPD.
