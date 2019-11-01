Holiday Helpers Tree kicks off at Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A Georgia Southern University fall tradition kicked off Friday morning.
Organizers of the Holiday Helpers Tree gathered in the Russell Union. The tree features cards with gift ideas for needy people in the community served by one of several charity groups.
Students, faculty, and staff can select cards and bring back gifts to brighten someone’s life. For the second year, donors can pick a card that asks them to donate time helping one of several non-profit groups on campus or in the community.
“It was so successful because plenty of people like the idea of getting a gold card and going by themselves or with family or with an organization,” said Jordan Wilburn.
Georgia Southern’s first lady, Dr. Jane Marrero had the honor of picking the first card. There are nearly 700 for the tree. They ask donors to bring back their gifts by the week after Thanksgiving.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.