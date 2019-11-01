Investigation underway after teen’s body found in marsh in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a marsh Friday morning.
The Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Beaufort County EMS responded to the Grays Hill Boat Landing around 8:50 a.m. regarding an unresponsive male in the marsh. Upon arrival, EMS confirmed that the male was deceased.
The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased male as 16-year-old Marcus Graves of Beaufort.
A forensic autopsy will be scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina by the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office, according to BCSO.
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding Marcus Graves’ death. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Sergeant Ryan Garst at 843-255-3426 or Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.