Jasper Co. deputies hold Trunk or Treat event

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office headquarters in Ridgeland held a Trunk or Treat event Thursday night.
Deputies as well as Jasper County Fire, EMS, and Detention Center officers loaded up their emergency vehicles with free candy. Kids also enjoyed face painting and music.
Sheriff Chris Malphrus says events like this help his office to build lasting relationships with the community.
“As the Sheriff of Jasper County, it’s been a wonderful thing to meet different people who I didn’t know lived in Jasper County. Jasper County is full of wonderful people, and as a sheriff, it’s been a wonderful thing to build those relationships, those friendships with citizens,” said Sheriff Malphrus.
The Sheriff’s Office participated in the Hardeeville Recreation Complex Trunk or Treat tonight as well.
