Richmond Hill’s Menhart wins World Series title

HOUSTON (WTOC) - Wednesday was a night for celebrating for a Richmond Hill family.
Paul Menhart embraced his wife and kids on the field of Minute Maid Park in Houston minutes after his Washington Nationals clinched his and the franchise’s first World Series title. It was the perfect end to a life changing season for Menhart and his family.
After the win, Menhart’s son Michael tweeted this:
The Richmond Hill resident was promoted to the Nationals’ pitching coach in April, and took over May 2, after Derek Lilliquist was fired amidst the team’s early season struggles.
From there, Washington was the hottest team in baseball and concluded a magical run in the playoffs with a Game 7 win in Houston.
In the postseason, Menhart’s pitching staff compiled a 3.47 ERA over 153 innings. The Nationals held their playoff opponents to a .223 batting average and converted six of seven save opportunities.
