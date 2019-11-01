Skidaway Oyster hatchery helps preserve Georgia’s Coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Oysters are a local favorite at many local restaurants, but did you know they are grown here in Savannah?
“Oyster aquaculture has been done throughout the U.S. It is new to Georgia so we are evaluating to learn the techniques to pass on to growers so that they can have the best advice available when they start farming,” Thomas Bliss, Director of Shellfish Research Laboratory.
“Starting in the spring here, we bring in about 40 oysters and we can trick them into spawning through a couple little tricks of thermocycling with the water temperature,” said Bliss
Those 40 oysters produce thousands of little eggs which are then fertilized.
“Everything initially starts out in our lab in our actual hatchery room. That is where we do the oyster spawns. “For a two-week period, they live in the hatchery in the larval stage,” said Bliss.
“The next stage for them is as soon as they get a little bit bigger, about two to four millimeters in size, they are ready to go out into the estuaries once gear is approved and those will grow up into adult oysters,” said Bliss
“So from us, individual growing oysters that has a lease can get the seed from us. That seed is then held, it takes about a year process for them to grow it up, at that point they will be selling them to restaurants or distributors to get out to the market,” said Bliss.
But oysters serve a purpose beyond the local restaurant industry
“Shellfish aquaculture is really beneficial to the estuaries. One reason is that oysters and other shellfish are all tremendous filter feeders. While they are out there, they are naturally feeding and helping improve water quality,” said Bliss.
That’s one big reason why the researchers at the UGA Sea Grant Oyster Hatchery hopes their industry will be able to expand in the near future.
“Currently there are existing bottom leases, you can grow them on bottom and those leases are spread out along the whole state in specific growing areas along the coast,” said Bliss
“The state is redoing their leases to allow for a more robust aquaculture production in the state and so the hope is by next year they are issuing leases to really focus in on oyster aquaculture,” said Bliss.
For now, these researchers will continue their production, but hope they can focus more on the science in years to come.
“Our goal is to be a foundation for the industry as it gets started and be the support and then as the industry grows, our role will pull back and we will focus more strictly on research in other avenues,” said Bliss.
If you are interested in visiting the hatchery, you can attend the “Oyster Roast for a Reason” on Nov. 17. You can read about the event by visiting this website.
