Statesboro’s STEAM Academy outscores state average Career Ready Performance Index

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Administrators at Statesboro’s charter school say having performance numbers higher than the state average for the first time marks a sign of the success they’ve been building since they opened 17 years ago.
Statesboro's STEAM Academy covers Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math. Even with the fun of Halloween Thursday, the 180 students worked in classes on some of the skills that helped them earn the highest marks on the College and Career Ready Performance Index, or CCRPI, of any upper grades charter school in the state.
They also outscored state averages and the district average for Bulloch County Schools' 11,000 students.
Charter schools get state funding based on student numbers, but no local taxes. They also answer to the state on school criteria.
The principal says they're able to deliver more hands-on teaching with students and help them learn how to learn better.
“A lot of these students came to us behind grade levels. When they came here, they were able to identify their weaknesses then start to build on those to a point where they were experiencing academic success,” Principal Corliss Reese said.
The performance results come along as the school's governing board purchased land on Highway 24 to look ahead to building a school from scratch and moving from the store front that's been their home since the start.
Reese says those other milestones stick out too. This is their fifth year as a five-star school from parent’s state-survey comments. Also, the waiting list to get in here runs longer than the current enrollment.
