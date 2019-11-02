STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Volunteers in Statesboro teamed to help a place that helps families in their worst days.
Grill teams started early Friday morning to cook more than 2,500 chicken plates for the annual Ogeechee Area Hospice Fundraiser. It serves as the only non-profit hospice in Southeast Georgia. Staff members say the fundraiser and the hospice itself depend on those who give their time to help terminally ill patients and their families.
“We service nine counties in our area and it’s very important. We couldn’t do it without our community’s help,” said Tinker Lanier with Ogeechee Area Hospice.
The fundraiser helps the hospice maintain 25 in-patient beds as well as a large in-home patient service.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.