Cool evening, sunny Sunday!

It will be another chilly morning as lows dip into the 40s once again. We’ll be mostly sunny on our Sunday with highs back in the mid to upper 60s. A slight warming trend begins on Monday, but we will still start out in the mid to upper 40s. High temperatures rebound to the lower 70s. Tuesday-Thursday morning will be warmer with lows in the mid 50s. The first half of this week will be mostly dry. However, there is a slight chance for showers along the coast due to an offshore trough.