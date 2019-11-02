End Zone: High school football scores for Friday, Nov. 1

End Zone: High school football scores for Friday, Nov. 1 (Source: Gray Television)
November 1, 2019 at 11:39 PM EDT - Updated November 1 at 11:39 PM

(WTOC) - High school football games in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019:

  • Country Day 35 Calvary 14 F
  • Appling County 14 Pierce County 23 F
  • Wade Hampton 33 May River 24 F
  • Vidalia 21 Metter 3 F
  • Beaufort 31 Colleton County 21 F
  • Hilton Head Prep 19 Hilton Head Christian 43 F
  • Savannah Christian 24 Claxton 19 F
  • Ware County 34 New Hampstead 6 F
  • Swainsboro 14 Jeff Davis 21 F
  • Statesboro 40 South Effingham 34 F
  • Glynn Academy 35 Effingham County 10 F
  • Bradwell Institute 13 Brunswick 21 F
  • Liberty County 51 Brantley County 13 F
  • Emanuel County Institute 48 Montgomery County 35 F
  • Battery Creek 0 Whale Branch 38 F
  • Lake Marion 20 Ridgeland-Hardeeville 28 F
  • Bluffton 10 Hilton Head 28 F
  • Windsor 45 Forest Johnson 0 F

