Hospitality shines at Rock ‘n’ Roll Savannah Marathon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gordonston residents who live on Savannah’s Eastside showed true hospitality Saturday morning.
“This year, we have our usual beer and water, but down near the circle where the band is, we have a cookout,” Gordonston Resident Denise Dawson said.
Dawson says it’s become a tradition for her neighborhood to cheer on the runners of the Rock 'n’ Roll Savannah Marathon.
In addition to enjoying live music during and after their run, participants also received other suprises, like free beer from Dawson and her team.
The neighbor says every year her team chooses a different theme. This year, they decided to go with a “run from the sharks” theme.
“We came up with the t-shirts, the hats, one of the local artists in our neighborhood drew the shark posters you see around the neighboorhood. We had paint night parties where we got together and painted the signs," Dawson said.
Saturday's marathon and half marathon kicked off at 7:30 a.m. near the corner of Bull and Bay Streets.
Organizers say around 11 thousand runners raced through Savannah this year, including some from other countries. Mark Manocha is a local who’s participated in several half marathons. He says his 13.1 mile run gives him time to reflect on the beauty of the Hostess City and her people.
“When you live here, you don’t appreciate sometimes how much spirit and support there is in every neighborhood,” Manocha said.
Neighborhoods like Gordonston, where residents say they’ll continue showing their support for those brave enough to endure the marathon.
“They come running up to us, they holler ‘I love you,’ and tell us we’re the best neighborhood. So it makes us want to do it every year,” Dawson said.
The fun isn’t over yet. Several more races are expected to take place Sunday near Daffin Park.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.