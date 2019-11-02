Chilly morning, beautiful Sunday!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour before going to sleep! It will be another chilly morning as lows dip into the 40s once again. We’ll be mostly sunny on our Sunday with highs back in the mid to upper 60s.
Tybee Island Tides: 6.9' 1:12AM | 1.7' 7:30AM | 7.6' 1:50PM
A slight warming trend begins on Monday, but we will still start out in the mid to upper 40s. High temperatures rebound to the lower 70s. Tuesday-Thursday morning will be warmer with lows in the mid 50s. The first half of this week will be mostly dry. However, there is a slight chance for showers along the coast due to an offshore trough.
Another strong cold front pushes through at the end of the week. Timing will be fine tuned throughout the week, but it looks like a Friday arrival with showers before cooler air filters in again.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
