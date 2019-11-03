Hardeeville hosts Festival on Main

People crowd Hardeeville streets to celebrate the festival. (Source: WTOC)
November 2, 2019 at 10:59 PM EDT - Updated November 2 at 10:59 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -It was a beautiful day for Hardeeville's "first" Festival on Main.

The two-day event just wrapped up a few hours ago at the Richard Gray Recreation Complex Park.

Festival-goers had lots to enjoy: rides, music, food, live entertainment, and a fireworks display.

“It’s a big family function, and it’s going to be a beautiful day today,” said an attendee.

Anna Martin and her daughter stopped by the event. She says it’s a great addition to the Lowcountry.

