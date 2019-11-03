One more chilly morning, warmer midweek!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Clear and cool this evening as temperatures cool into the 50s after our earlier sunset (5:33 p.m.) Temperatures cool to the mid to upper 40s overnight. Cloud cover increases throughout the day, but showers will be minimal. Highs rebound into the lower 70s despite the cloud cover with an isolated shower or two in the evening.
Tybee Island Tides: 2.4' 7:27AM | 7.7' 1:43PM | 2.3' 8:20PM
Tuesday morning will be much warmer with lows in the mid to upper 50s. There’s a chance for a few isolated showers as well with temperatures warming into the mid 70s during the afternoon. This warmer temperature trend continues Wednesday and Thursday ahead of another cold font likely moving in on Friday.
Showers will move in on Friday ahead of this front, capping highs in the mid 60s during the afternoon. An early look at possible accumulations range from 1.00” to 1.5” on Friday. Much cooler air filters in behind the front, dropping lows into the upper 30s and lower 40s Saturday morning. Some areas might not make it out of the 50s on Saturday!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.