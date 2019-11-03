Savannah State rolls to SIAC East title

“At SIAC media days, they wouldn’t give us a table. Said ' you might want to ask one of those schools if you can have a place to sit.' Picked last," said Head Coach Shawn Quinn following the win. "We were the forgotten season, the forgotten team going into division two, so I give all the credit to those kids in the room and the people that supported us, so it’s big. We’re Eastern Division Champs, undefeated and I can’t thank our guys enough and our fans. I’m super excited, super happy and go Tigers!”