Savannah State rolls to SIAC East title

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On senior night, the Savannah State Tigers football team rolled over the number two team in the division, Fort Valley State, notching a 53-24 win in front of the home crowd and solidifying their spot atop the SIAC East.
Just the second play of the opening drive, Wildcats quarterback Demontay Jones fumbled the ball when he was sacked by Dameien Rodgers. The fumble was recovered by Salik McRae. Less than a minute into the game- quarterback D’Vonn Gibbons rushed 14-yards for the touchdown- the first of eight for the Tigers.
The junior quarterback finished with 17 carries for 145 net yards and two touchdowns on the ground and went 5-8-0 for 75 and four touchdowns through the air.
It wasn’t just the Tiger offense doing it’s job on the marsh- the defense showed up as well. Savannah State had 57 rushes for 375 yards. Fort Valley State had 17 carries for three yards and went 1-11 on third down conversions.
The Tigers were picked to finish last at SIAC Media Days and have used the predictions about them as motivation throughout the season.
“At SIAC media days, they wouldn’t give us a table. Said ' you might want to ask one of those schools if you can have a place to sit.' Picked last," said Head Coach Shawn Quinn following the win. "We were the forgotten season, the forgotten team going into division two, so I give all the credit to those kids in the room and the people that supported us, so it’s big. We’re Eastern Division Champs, undefeated and I can’t thank our guys enough and our fans. I’m super excited, super happy and go Tigers!”
With the win, SSU is now 6-3 (3-1 at home, 3-2 on the road) on the season and a perfect 5-0 in SIAC play, riding a three-game winning streak into their final game of the season.
Savannah State’s final game of the season is Nov. 5, visiting Edward Waters in Jacksonville for a 3 p.m. kickoff.
