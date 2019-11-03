SCAD Savannah Film Festival brings big names to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -
The SCAD Savannah Film Festival wrapped up this evening with a screening of ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ the new film about one journalist’s experience with the famous Mr.Rogers- or as he likes to call him, Fred.
Noah Harpster, one of the writers on the film, says this release has been a long time coming.
“You forget that these things are going to come out when you’ve been working on a movie for so long, you know we’ve been working on this for almost ten years.”
Tom Junod, the journalist who inspired the film, attended the screening- and said this film became an unexpected bucket list item.
“The chance to go out there and spread the word of Fred- has been a remarkable opportunity.”
Filmmaker Micah Fitzerman-Blue said it was so special to bring this movie to Savannah, SCAD in particular because they have the opportunity to learn from the students they speak to.
“When we meet students the inspiration is mutual.”
Other Famed attendees... Get Out and Black Panther star Daniel Kaluuya came to accept the festivals Spotlight award-- saying he’s honored SCAD students look to him as a top example of their industry, “Really cool to be apart of something genuine it feels like theirs a real community out here.”
The 30-year-old says he’s still in the learning stages of his career... and he has no idea what projects are on the horizon.
“I’m at the point where I feel like I’m learning on the job. So, I-that’s me I’m like a teacher to myself.”
Walking Dead villain Samantha Morton also accepted a Spotlight award. She had a strong message to send to SCAD Students, “and I suppose the lesson to female filmmakers out there is- just keep banging on doors, keep trying to find that money to make your film.” she says.
