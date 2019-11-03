11th annual Statts Fest raises money for local musician

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -An annual festival supporting a local musician held its 11th annual celebration on Saturday.
Savannah resident and SCAD graduate Jason Statts was shot in the neck in June of 2008. He remains a quadriplegic.
Since then, Friends of Statts puts together a fundraiser event full of music and art with proceeds going to his medical needs.
David Williams, a friend of Statts, who was also shot in the armed robbery says Statts is thankful for the community’s generosity every year.
“It really keeps him from being in a much worse position than he could be had he not had this extra help that we’re able to provide every year,”said Williams.
