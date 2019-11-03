11th annual Statts Fest raises money for local musician

11th annual Statts Fest raises money for local musician
People mingle oustide of Statts Fest. The festival raises money every year for a man that was shot in June 2008. (Source: WTOC)
November 2, 2019 at 11:21 PM EDT - Updated November 2 at 11:22 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -An annual festival supporting a local musician held its 11th annual celebration on Saturday.

Savannah resident and SCAD graduate Jason Statts was shot in the neck in June of 2008. He remains a quadriplegic.

Since then, Friends of Statts puts together a fundraiser event full of music and art with proceeds going to his medical needs.

David Williams, a friend of Statts, who was also shot in the armed robbery says Statts is thankful for the community’s generosity every year.

“It really keeps him from being in a much worse position than he could be had he not had this extra help that we’re able to provide every year,”said Williams.

Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.