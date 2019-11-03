Town of Bluffton seeks input on new park

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) -Folks in Bluffton got a look at a new town-owned property on Saturday.
The Town of Bluffton invited residents out to an open house at the New Riverside Barn Property.
The town purchased the property adjacent to the Highway 46, Highway 170 traffic circle with plans to build a park there.
Residents came out and looked at some proposals, providing feedback on what they’d like to see built there.
“I’d rather see just open areas, maybe kind of amphi-style seatings, maybe movies or concerts once in a while or something of that nature," said Bluffton residents Don and Diane Wilson. "A multi-use open area.”
Public input will be considered in the design of the Master Plan which Town Council will consider next year.
Town leaders say they think it’s important to create community space in one of the fastest-growing sections of Bluffton.
