Bryan County Emergency Services awarded grant from FEMA

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County Emergency Services was awarded a grant for $612,000.
It was given to the department through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s assistance for firefighters organization.
60 self-contained breathing apparatus, or SCBA, will be replaced with the department’s grant, most of which are outdated by nearly 15 years.
Whether it’s fighting fires or entering places that have toxic air, these hefty breathing apparatus are essential to the department’s safety.
“This grant is going to help us replace a lot of obsolete SCBA’s, these are self-contained breathing apparatus and basically these are what the firefighters and medics use to enter structure fires, hazmats, confined spaces, any type of atmosphere where we need assistance with breathing where we need to have clean air blowing into us,” said Dep. Chief Michael Dick.
Deputy Chief Michael Dick says by replacing them, each firefighter will now be able to have their own mask.
“Each one of these SCBA’s is roughly in line with about 5 thousand dollars," said Dick. “This will give us the ability to have more equipment on scene for the firefighters to use.”
Not only that, but Chief Freddy Howell says it’s also perfect timing adding to their new fire stations.
“Technology changes, our equipment changes and we have to stay up to speed with all that and a lot of our equipment has a life expectancy and it goes out of date and this is going to help replace that equipment,” said Howell.
Also saving Bryan County taxpayers a lot of cash too.
“This is 600 and some thousand dollars that we don’t have to put in a budget that we have to keep going back to the county and asking for more money,” said Dick.
Though this is one of several grants the department has received, the funding will help put money back into the community as well.
“Along with this grant it’ll help us come up to the 2018 NFBA standards, it’ll help with ISO which helps with everybody’s insurance rating in the county,” said Dick.
The departments hope to have all of the apparatus replaced by next year.
