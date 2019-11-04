Chatham County Board of Registrars hears second case for voter status challenges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ahead of tomorrow’s elections, municipalities in Chatham County have been working to make sure the voter lists are up to date.
Over the past few weeks, towns and cities with council elections have had a chance to challenge the legitimacy of potential voters who they think may have moved, or wouldn’t qualify to vote in tomorrow’s election.
Today’s special-called hearing was for the Board of Registrars to follow up with the City of Tybee Island on a list of voters that the City has called into question.
About a week and a half ago, Tybee Island, along with Garden City and Pooler brought a list of challenges to the Board of Registrars.
“There was a great deal of interest from the municipalities in shoring up their lists of eligible voters to vote in the municipal elections," said Chairman of the Chatham County Board of Elections, Colin McRae.
Today's hearing was Tybee's second chance to challenge the voter status of just over seventy voters.
Only one of those voter's challenge status will be upheld, and that's because they no longer live on the Island.
If for whatever reason a person does have any issue at the polls tomorrow voting, McRae has this advice.
McRae said, “If anybody experiences an issue at the polling place tomorrow, November 5th, and they’re told that they’re voting a provisional challenge ballot as a result of having been challenged by their municipality .. they need to move forward with that challenge provisional ballot, and then they will have the opportunity to present necessary information and documents to show their residents. That can be done through our office.”
Looking at numbers of registered voters expected to turn out tomorrow, McRae said it’s hard to tell just yet, but there are a few items on the ballot that may bring more people to the polls than the average municipal election.
“SPLOST, of course, is going to be a hot-button issue. And you do have municipal elections, and people do tend to care about their own back yard.”
For the Registrars Office contact information, click here, or call 912.790.1520
