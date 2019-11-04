Chatham County police searching for 67-year-old man with medical problems

James Sloan (Source: Chatham County Police Department)
November 4, 2019 at 4:04 PM EST - Updated November 4 at 4:04 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is asking for help finding a 67-year-old man with a medical condition.

Family and friends are worried about the well-being of James Sloan. He was last seen Thursday, Oct. 31.

Sloan lives in the Juanita Street area and drives a black, 2003 Toyota Tundra with license plate ACP 7196. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt and flip flops.

Anyone who sees Sloan or has information should call 911 immediately.

