Chatham County police searching for 67-year-old man with medical problems

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is asking for help finding a 67-year-old man with a medical condition.
Family and friends are worried about the well-being of James Sloan. He was last seen Thursday, Oct. 31.
Sloan lives in the Juanita Street area and drives a black, 2003 Toyota Tundra with license plate ACP 7196. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt and flip flops.
Anyone who sees Sloan or has information should call 911 immediately.
