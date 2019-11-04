Customers brave long lines for sandwich at Victory Drive restaurant

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Sunday was national sandwich day, making it a perfect day for Popeye’s to re-launch their chicken sandwich.
Customers waited in long lines at the Victory Drive location in Savannah today to get their hands on one.
They say they were willing to put up with long lines to get a bite.
“Came to get one of them chicken sandwiches,” said Zach Wells.
"Why?"
“Cause I heard it was the best chicken sandwich they’ve ever had, so I came to get one,” he said.
“Trust and believe, we got these chicken sandwiches, they’re here to stay, they’re not going nowhere, we will make sure everybody in the community who wants one will get one,” said Popeye’s Manager Charles Brown.
The chain initially launched the sandwiches in August but ran out of inventory after just two weeks.
Popeyes says the item is back on the menu, permanently.
