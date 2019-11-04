Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 11-4-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure continues today with dry weather and slightly warmer temps. A cold front moves in Tuesday morning with our next rain chance. High pressure returns Wednesday and Thursday with mild temps and quieter weather. Another stronger cold front moves through Friday morning with more showers and possible storms. It also brings in much cooler air for the weekend.
Today will see a mix of sun and clouds, highs 72-75.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers after midnight. Lows 54-66.
Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. It will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and possible storms, highs 76-78.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, lows in the mid 50s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the upper 70s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms early, highs in the mid 60s.Saturday will be sunny and cooler, am temps in the upper 30s with afternoon highs near 60.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, am temps in the upper 30s with afternoon highs in the mid 60s.
The tropics are quiet and no tropical development is expected in the next 5 days.
