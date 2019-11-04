Everything you need to know about the 2019 Savannah Food & Wine Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Foodies and wine lovers, get ready! The 2019 Savannah Food and Wine Festival officially begins Monday night.
This festival brings culinary talent, winemakers, beverage experts and more from around the country right here to the Hostess City. There are multiple events each day and night, and the festival kicks off with a brand new event, “The Women Creating Savannah’s Culinary Cool” Monday night at Service Brewing.
This talk and taste event hosted by the Savannah chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier features several local culinary stars including Cheryl Day of Back in the Day Bakery, Kay Heritage of Big Bon Pizza, Lauren Teague of Pacci, and several others. There will be 10 tasting stations and a panel discussion emceed by Cyreia Sandlin. More information and tickets can be found here.
Here are the other big events happening this week, with information from the festival website:
Whisky on the Water, Tuesday, November 5th, at the Westin Savannah Harbor - Explore the world of whisky with guest chefs that will delight patrons with their culinary creations that pair magnificently with the many whisky and whiskey offerings during this bespoke tasting atmosphere. Dozens of distillers and professional brand ambassadors will share their knowledge and passion for these fine spirits. More info here.
Friends of James Beard Dinner, Wednesday, November 6th, at the Perry Lane Hotel - With some of the country’s best chefs, award-winning and nominated James Beard Foundation chefs coming together for one night, in one place, coupled with a selection of local Savannah chefs. These celebrated local and national chefs will take you on a truly exquisite dining adventure where you will enjoy six courses served with six wine pairings. Perfectly curated with every flavor in mind, this event is a must-attend for foodies and wine lovers alike. More info here.
Grand Reserve Tasting, Thursday, November 7th, at the Westin Savannah Harbor - Showcasing a masterful collection of premium wines, the Grand Reserve Tasting is an all-inclusive, walk around wine tasting event where wine lovers have an elite opportunity to sample premium and super-premium wines from around the world. Always a popular event, this is an evening of show-stopping wines and expertise from over 50+ vintners and wine representatives. Delicious bites will be prepared for sampling with your wines – pairing perfectly for each of the various stations. More info here.
Secret Savannah Speakeasy, Thursday, November 7th, at the Georgia State Railroad Museum - The ultimate prohibition celebration takes place at this event. Patrons step back to the 1920’s for an evening of swanky speakeasy eats and artisanal drinks with small-plate tastings and live music. The event takes place at our “secret” location inside the historic Georgia State Railroad Museum. Dress the part and sip your way through Savannah’s best hand-crafted cocktails while you dine and dance. More info here.
Riverboat Luncheon Cruise, Friday, November 8th, aboard the Riverboat - The Riverboat Luncheon Cruise will offer its guests the opportunity to see the beauty of Savannah from the river. This is an event that everyone aboard the ship is guaranteed to enjoy and remember. A gourmet lunch buffet will be available featuring traditional Southern favorites and a souvenir cup with unlimited tastings of wines, beers, and spirits from a variety of tasting stations located on several decks of the ship. More info here.
River Street Stroll, Friday, November 8th, River Street - River Street…where it all began in 1733 and home to Rousakis Plaza where our stroll takes over the half-mile long plaza for one epic cocktail event. Join us for a front-row seat to maritime views and hundreds of specialty curated libations with samplings of everything from hand-crafted cocktails to wines, spirits, and craft beers from around the world. More info here.
Q-Masters, Chefs + Vets, Friday, November 8th, at the Georgia State Railroad Museum - This special event brings together the country’s best award-winning chefs and Pitmasters, each with unique regional tastes of barbecue from southern sauce to dry rubs, combined with craft beers, spirits, and other favorites. Presented by the Big Green Egg and benefiting local Savannah Veterans, Q-Masters, Chefs and Vets showcases live music (best of rock and blues) and gives guests a first-hand look at the art of grilling. More info here.
Taste of Savannah, Saturday, November 9th, at the Georgia State Railroad Museum - This marquee event is held at the historic Georgia State Railroad Museum. As you take in a piece of history, explore the grounds and indulge in wine, artisanal food, beer and spirits from hundreds of our purveyors. Your ticket will get you unlimited beverage tastings in your souvenir leaded crystal wine glass, demos and tastings sessions with extraordinary kitchen secrets, chef stories and more. Savannah’s best restaurants and chefs will be participating with culinary delights served from 12:00 to 4:00 pm. More info here.
Jazz & Bubbles Brunch, Sunday, November 10th, at the Westin Savannah Harbor - Join us for our Grand Finale, the Jazz + Bubbles Brunch has become an annual favorite of our patrons. Our jazzy champagne brunch redefines the all-day breakfast scene in Savannah, providing guests a unique and exclusive new way to dine. Experience innovative dishes that are boldly flavored with a bountiful brunch of classic breakfast favorites as well as chef-selected specialties, accompanied by free-flowing mimosas and jazz band. More info here.
Savor the Flavor, Sunday, November 10th, at Savannah Quarters, NEW event - Experience lifestyle luxury at its finest in Savannah Quarters with the festival’s NEWEST event – Savor the Flavor Home Tour is the ultimate culinary journey! Begin your tour at the center of it all, the clubhouse, with spectacular golf course views, culinary displays, and a welcome cocktail. Be a part of this vibrant community by taking our shuttle tour of a selection of custom homes where chefs and area restaurants will be presenting their favorite dishes for patrons to sample. More info here.
Tune into WTOC’s Morning Break this week every day for a preview of the events happening at this year’s Food and Wine Festival.
