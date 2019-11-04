Liberty Co. schools converting to LED lights to save money

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County School System is making a change to cut costs by converting to LED lights.
Right now, Liberty College and Career Academy is the only school within Liberty County School System to have LED lights, but not for long. The board just approved a plan to make sure all the schools are on board.
15 schools and 20 non-academic buildings using electricity in Liberty County are getting costly. The electric bill is $1.9 million.
The school system’s Chief Operating Officer, Arnold Jackson, says it’s time to upgrade from fluorescent to LED.
Research shows the switch can reduce the system’s energy consumption by 25 percent, meaning a lower electricity bill.
“We think we can reduce those costs to about $1.4 million,” said Jackson.
Not only will the lights cut down on costs, but the lighting quality will also improve. Officials at Liberty College and Career Academy says LED lights have created a better environment for students to learn.
“They do give off a great source of light. It’s very bright in the classroom. It’s not hard for your eyes to see if you look at them,” said Karisa Young, Chief Executive Officer.
Under the new lighting plan, three to four schools will be upgraded through 2023. Jackson says ESPLOST will help fund the project.
School officials say they’ll start switching to LED lights in the non-school building facilities, and then schools will start getting LED lights starting in the summer of 2020.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.