Low turnout for early voting in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - In Richmond Hill, the city has three vacant seats and one referendum on the ballot.
City Clerk Dawnne Greene told says only 677 people came out to vote during the three week early voting period. That’s about 6 percent of the city’s registered voters, but she says that’s not enough. They are hoping to bring that number up to at least 1,000 after Tuesday.
With three vacant council seats and the Tax Allocation District referendum on the ballot, this a key opportunity for residents to let their voices be heard. The TAD referendum allows the city to leverage future property value increases to build infrastructure upgrades or revitalize some areas.
Greene says this election is critical because they have had so much turnover within the council.
In fact, the entire city council has turned over just within the past year. She says they have lost that capital knowledge they used to have and they are hoping whoever wins and fills the three seats will be in it for the long haul.
“For post two this is a special election embedded into the election because our mayor pro tem Baraniak did move to Jacksonville and left the remainder of her term unfulfilled. So for that seat, we have Robbie Ward and David London who will be the candidates for that, they will be filling out approximately two years left in that term, the other two posts are post three and post four and they’re both full-year four terms,” said Greene.
The only place in the city people will be able to vote is at the Wetlands Center behind J F Gregory Park.
Voting starts at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning and runs until 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Residents must bring their identification. The entire process should take no longer than five minutes. Results can be expected sometime around 8 p.m.
