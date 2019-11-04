Mailbox set up to send letters to Santa Claus

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s never too early to get in the Christmas spirit!
Now is the time to get your wish list together for Santa. A new mailbox popped up in Hinesville - red and green, with a candy cane on its side. But it’s no ordinary mailbox. It sends letters to the North Pole.
Liberty County’s Chamber teamed up with Savannah Tech and the Liberty College and Career Academy to create Santa’s Mailbox. Every child that mails a letter will receive one back from Santa and his helpers. The chamber’s director says the mailbox is a fun addition to the community, that she hopes families take advantage of.
“I know that there are other resources," said Leah Poole. "There’s websites you can send it to and all that kind of stuff, but this makes it a little more personal. It’s here locally.”
Kids and parents have until December 5th to mail letters to Santa Clause. The mailbox is located in downtown Hinesville in front of the Liberty County Chamber of Commerce’s office.
