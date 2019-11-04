Monday: A Bit Warmer, Cloudier

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a few clouds, temperatures range from the upper 30s and lower 40s inland, to mid and upper 40s in Savannah and upper 50s to near 60° at the beach. Grab a jacket before you leave the house.
The forecast features sunshine into the lunch hour with temperatures warming into the upper 60s at noon. Temperatures peak in the lower 70s in many spots this afternoon; mid-70s further southwest of the Savannah Metro.
Clouds increase this afternoon and a few sprinkles are possible this evening.
We’ll wake up to a cloudy sky and scattered showers Tuesday morning – a chance of rain persists into the afternoon as temperatures warm into the 70s. One, or two, thunderstorms with brief heavy rain may develop.
The next chance of rain arrives Thursday and peaks Friday ahead of a strong cold front. Much colder, sunnier weather returns this weekend.
Have a wonderful day,
Cutter
